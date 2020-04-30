Prabhas Spills The Beans On Marriage Plans, Says 'It Is On The Cards'

Prabhas, last seen in Sujeeth's Saaho has been in the news lately for his alleged marriage rumours with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy fame Niharika Konidela. Recently, the actor opened up about his marriage plans in an interview. Prabhas admitted that marriage is on the cards. However, he is not willing to take things forward in haste. Interestingly, he is waiting for the right proposal, revealed the actor in the same interview. Further in the interview, Prabhas took a dig at media, he funnily exclaimed that the media is more interested in his marriage than his family and friends.

Just a few days ago, Prabhas was linked to actor Niharika Konidela. However, Niharika in a media interview dismissed the rumours, and so did Prabhas in an interview. Meanwhile, Prabhas after the debacle of Saaho is reportedly taking time to choose his projects. He will be next seen in a Radha Krishna Kumar's directorial.

The movie, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead is reported to be a love story set in the medieval period. Reportedly, Prabhas will be playing the role of a fortune teller in the film, while Pooja Hegde will play the role of a princess. The movie tentatively titled Jaan will also mark the return of Bollywood actor Bhagyashree. She was last seen in a small role in Satish Vegesna's Srinivasa Kalyanam (2018). The movie that is slated to hit the screens in mid-2020 might get delayed due to the lockdown.

Glimpses of Prabhas from the sets of his next:

