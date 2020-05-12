Pooja Hegde Gets Haircut At Home Amid Quarantine, Says 'getting Rid Of All Old & Drab'

The actors of the star-studded industry are indulging in different activities every day to keep themselves occupied at home amid the Coronavius lockdown. Looks like Housefull 4 actor Pooja Hegde has found a unique way to get herself a makeover at home. Hegde took to Instagram on May 11 and shared that she got a new haircut at home during the lockdown.

Pooja Hegde flaunts her quarantine hairstyle

Recently, the Maharshi actor got a hair cut done at home amid the COVID-19 quarantine. Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram and shared a slew of pictures, giving fans a glimpse of her makeover. In the pics, Pooja is seen smiling away to glory, as she flaunts her short wavy hair. Donning a basic blue tee, she looks gorgeous. The caption to her post read, "This quarantine, getting rid of all the old and drab...starting with my hair.. #quaratinehair." Check out Pooja Hegde's Instagram post here.

What's next for Pooja Hegde?

On the professional front, Pooja Hegde last graced the silver screen with the Telugu movie, Ala Vaikunthapurramulo alongside superstar Allu Arjun. The action-drama received massive love from fans. As per reports, she will now be seen opposite Baahubali star Prabhas in a yet-to-be-titled project.

Pooja Hegde is also roped in for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Bollywood's Bhaijaan- Salman Khan. The movie is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by renowned filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was scheduled to release on Eid of 2021.

In an interview with a news portal, Pooja Hegde opened up about working with Salman Khan. Sharing her feelings about the same, the actor revealed that the idea of it makes her nervous. Pooja Hegde expressed that one has to be on-toes and amp up their game when working with Salman Khan as the actor has been a part of the industry for years and hence, it makes her feel a little nervous.

