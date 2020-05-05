Pooja Hegde's Love For Animals Is Quite Evident And Unmissable In These Posts

Pooja Hegde has successfully garnered critically acclaim for films like Mugamodi, Oka Laila Kosam, Housefull 4, Mohenjo Daro, Duvvada Jagannadham, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and many others. Pooja Hegde, the former model, was crowned as the second runner-up at the Miss Universe India in the year 2010. In many media interactions, Pooja has often confessed her willingness to adopt more pets. Speaking about her fondness for pets, check out Pooja Hegde's Instagram posts with animals that are unmissable.

Pooja Hegde's love for animals

While Pooja Hegde was shooting for her movie in Paris, London, she was spotted with a dog outside a cafe. Pooja Hegde looked stunning as she donned a peach dress. The short dress was sported with a green scarf and a checkered jacket and a pair of brown boots. She captioned the picture as Winter has come ❄️🐶.

Here, Pooja Hegde wished her fans and followers Merry Christmas with her four-legged friend. She posted a video of her golden retriever. In the video, Pooja and her pet dog, both look excited about Christmas. While the model wore a short dress and Santa hat, her golden retriever was styled with reindeer ears.

Pooja Hegde is a brand ambassador of the dog food brand, Drools. This was a small initiative started by Drools to feed and adopt stray dogs. Pooja Hegde extended her support by featuring in the film. She also visited an NGO and urged everyone to follow the Food Donation Drive. She captioned her post as "Hope to reach out to as many strays out there and do my bit for their growth and health."

Here, Pooja Hedge recorded an ad video for Drools with her adorable golden retriever. Her dog's name is Bruno. Pooja Hedge expressed her love for Bruno saying "I fell in love with him the very first moment I saw him". Check out Pooja Hegde's Instagram.

