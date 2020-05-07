Erica Fernandes Birthday: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Star Disconnects From Social Media

Popular television drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay's lead actor Erica Fernandes turns 27 today. On this occasion, the actor has decided to disconnect herself from the outside world, especially social media. Fernandes says that she did this as she wants to enjoy a relaxed birthday. Read further ahead to know more details:

Actor Erica Fernandes disconnects from social media

Erica Fernandes said that she wants a simple and relaxed celebration at home, amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, for her birthday. She intends to celebrate with her family by spending some quality time together. According to reports, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor said that there are no concrete plans for her birthday this year. So it is going to be just a simple affair at her home, where she will be spending some good time with her family.

She stated that her family is going to take the day as it comes and not really plan anything elaborate this year. She further said that to ensure her special day is absolutely relaxed, she is going to be disconnecting herself from her social media handles and the outside world. She emphasised on how she just wants to be with herself and her family.

Due to the lockdown, the actor has got a much-deserved break from her hectic schedule and said that she is taking this time to do what she wants. Fernandes expressed her love for cooking and stated that she has always loved cooking for herself and her family, but because of her packed shoot schedule, she hardly got to cook or even step into the kitchen.

Now, she is using all the time she has to do all sorts of work for herself. She has decided to cook again as it is therapeutic for her. She called it a stressbuster and said that it helps her to divert her mind during ‘these tensed and uncertain times’.

