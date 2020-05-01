Pooja Hegde Bagged 'Mohenjo Daro' After Being Spotted In An Ad; Read Trivia

Crowned as the second runner-up for the Miss Universe India in the year 2010, Pooja Hegde soon started appearing in the film in the South. The actor made her debut in Bollywood with the film Mohenjo Daro pairing up with actor Hrithik Roshan. Read about how the actor landed herself a role in Bollywood and other interesting trivia.

Mohenjo Daro film trivia

Mohenjo Daro directed by Ashutosh Gowariker was a cinematic presentation based on the ancient Indus Valley Civilization. The current location of the historical movie is in the Sindh province of Pakistan.

Actor Hrithik Roshan played the role of Sarman in the film Mohenjo Daro. For his role as a young man from the village, Amri Hrithik Roshan took martial arts training and also spoke to archaeologists to prepare for the role.

Also Read: List Of Awards And Nominations Received By The Miss Universe India Runner-up Pooja Hegde

For the film Mohenjo Daro, Hrithik Roshan was paid ₹68 crores. This is the highest amount any actor in Bollywood has charged for a role.

The movie Mohenjo Daro is the second collaboration of Hrithik Roshan with director Ashutosh Gowariker. The actor and director had previously come together for the film Jodhaa Akbar which released in 2008.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde Posts An Adorable Message For Fans For Almost Reaching 10 Million Followers

Nitish Bhardwaj is popular for his role as Krishna in Mahabharata. He has been a part of several plays and TV shows. Mohenjo Daro was his first film in 22 years.

Ashutosh Gowariker was inspired in making a film set in the ancient Indus Valley when he was in Bhuj, Gujrat, looking for a location for his film Lagaan.

For the film, Mohenjo Daro took three years to research and bring together a plot of an entire civilization and weave a love story in it. He met around 7 archaeologists and came up with a 300-page script which was later reduced to 80 pages.

Pooja Hegde was spotted by Ashutosh Gowariker’s wife in an ad with Ranbir Kapoor. She insisted her husband on taking the actor for the film Mohenjo Daro as she looked like a fresh face for the film.

Also Read: When Pooja Hegde Expressed Her Gratitude To Frontline Workers During COVID-19 Lockdown

Also Read: Pooja Hegde's Popular Instagram Pictures That Grabbed Massive Attention

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.