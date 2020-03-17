Pooja Hegde Gets Her 'goof Mode' On As She Was Made To Wait On The Movie Sets, Watch Video

Pooja Hegde, an Indian actor who predominantly features in Telugu and Hindi cinema, recently made headlines when she was roped alongside Salman Khan for his movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor is quite active on her social media and often seen sharing all the happenings of her day with her fans. Recently, Pooja Hegde shared a quirky video of her when she had to wait on the movie sets.

Pooja Hegde shared a quirky video of her while she was shooting. In the video, Pooja Hegde is seen grooving on the beats of a song while she flaunts her freshly curled hair. The actor is also seen giving funny facial expressions at the start of the video. In the caption of the video, Pooja Hegde explained why she is funnily grooving and giving such facial expressions. She said, “Getting my goof on🤪... this is what happens when I’m made to wait on sets 😂🙈 #sorrynotsorry #kuchbhi”.

Pooja Hegde's quirky video

On the work front, Pooja Hegde was last in the Bollywood movie Housefull 4 directed by Farhad Samji and a Telugu action film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Allu Aravind, featuring Allu Arjun, Nivetha Pethuraj and Tabu besides her. Pooja Hegde was widely loved and appreciated for her performance in the Allu Arjun starrer. According to media reports, she would be seen opposite Baahubali fame Prabhas in an upcoming movie reportedly titled Jaan. She would also be featured in Akhil Akkineni starrer Most Eligible Bachelor. This movie is helmed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. Pooja Hegde also has an upcoming Bollywood film in her kitty that is Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid, Kabhi Diwali.

