Pooja Hegde Poses Wearing A Mask As She Leaves For The Shoot Of Her Next With Prabhas

Actor Pooja Hegde will star opposite Prabhas in his 20th film which is tentatively titled Prabhas20 and will be filmed primarily in the Tamil language. Now, Pooja Hegde has shared a photo from the Istanbul airport on her Instagram, where she can be seen wearing a face mask, revealed that she is all set for the filming of the Prabhas starrer film.

Pooja Hegde poses wearing a face mask

The Coronavirus has evidently put a strain on travel plans for people as many countries have issued travel restrictions.The cast and crew of the film are all set to reportedly start the second schedule of the film in Georgia despite the Coronavirus scare. Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram and shared a photo of herself wearing a face mask as she sets out to visit Georgia for the shoots. Check out her post below -

Pooja Hegde posted the photo from the Istanbul airport where she can be seen wearing a face mask for protection from the Coronavirus. In the caption, Pooja Hegde expressed how she is ready to go to extreme lengths for the love of films. Pooja Hegde will be featuring alongside Prabhas in his 20th film which is reportedly set to be period romantic drama film. No further details about Prabhas' 20th film have been revealed so far.

Been reading all these tweets from fans on wanting to see me in Tamil cinema. I am so pleasantly surprised and touched to see this love. I promise you I am working on it. Just wanted to do a script that excites me, hence the delay/gap but you will c me soon. ❤️😘 LOVE YOU. ❤️ — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) March 3, 2020

