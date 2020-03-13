The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Pooja Hegde Poses Wearing A Mask As She Leaves For The Shoot Of Her Next With Prabhas

Bollywood News

Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram and posted a photo of her wearing a mask as she sets out for the shoots of 'Prabhas20' in Georgia. Check out her post below

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pooja Hegde

Actor Pooja Hegde will star opposite Prabhas in his 20th film which is tentatively titled Prabhas20 and will be filmed primarily in the Tamil language. Now, Pooja Hegde has shared a photo from the Istanbul airport on her Instagram, where she can be seen wearing a face mask, revealed that she is all set for the filming of the Prabhas starrer film.

Also read: Mumbai: Pooja Hegde, Sanya Malhotra & others attend special screening of 'Angrezi Medium'

Pooja Hegde poses wearing a face mask

The Coronavirus has evidently put a strain on travel plans for people as many countries have issued travel restrictions.The cast and crew of the film are all set to reportedly start the second schedule of the film in Georgia despite the Coronavirus scare. Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram and shared a photo of herself wearing a face mask as she sets out to visit Georgia for the shoots. Check out her post below - 

Also read: Alia Bhatt, Pooja Hegde, and Alaya F bring out their lovely lilac looks for the summer

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

Also read: Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon & Sara Ali Khan show how to carry a jacket with style

Pooja Hegde posted the photo from the Istanbul airport where she can be seen wearing a face mask for protection from the Coronavirus. In the caption, Pooja Hegde expressed how she is ready to go to extreme lengths for the love of films. Pooja Hegde will be featuring alongside Prabhas in his 20th film which is reportedly set to be period romantic drama film. No further details about Prabhas' 20th film have been revealed so far. 

Also read: Pooja Hegde sure has a great eye for the perfect Indian attires, see pictures

Also read: Pooja Hegde responds to her eager Tamil fans with a heartfelt tweet

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Kamal Nath
KAMAL NATH WRITES TO MP GUV. READ
Akhilesh
SP COUNTERS YOGI GOVT'S POSTER
Trump
TRUMP DOWNPLAYED CORONAVIRUS: US
Sengar
SENGAR GETS 10 YEAR JAIL TERM
NO "JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA-LIKE" FIGURE IN MVA ALLIES: AJIT PAWAR
Farah
FARAH KHAN ON A 'CORONA STAYCATION'