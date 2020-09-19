Pooja Hegde Has A 'right Back At You' Moment With 'Bombay Paps' At Mumbai Airport; Watch

Pooja Hegde was recently making headlines after she jetted off from Mumbai to Hyderabad for resuming the shoot of her highly-anticipated Telugu film titled Most Eligible Bachelor. However, she recently had a 'right back at you' moment with the 'Bombay Paps' as she returned back home and was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. Earlier today, Hegde took to her Instagram story to share a hilarious video wherein she pointed the camera at the paparazzi who were snapping her in return.

Also Read | Pooja Hegde Resumes Shoot For Akhil Akkineni-starrer 'Most Eligible Bachelor', Shares Pic

Pooja Hegde has a unique way of saying 'Hello' to the 'Bombay paps'

On September 19, 2020, Pooja Hegde flew back to Mumbai from Hyderabad as the shoot of her upcoming film with Akhil Akkineni went on-floors after a break of several months. Earlier this morning, Hegde was spotted at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi and all of them flocked together to take pictures and videos of the Housefull 4 actor. Thus, Pooja had a quirky way of saying 'Hello' to the paparazzi as she, in return, shot a video of flashing cameras at her.

Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Hegde jokingly captioned it writing, "Oh hello Bombay Paps! I guess they're back to work too! (sic)".

Check out the video below:

Also Read | Pooja Hegde Uploads Messy Post, Indulges In Interesting Word Play

On the other hand, Viral Bhayani also shared a video of the Tollywood actor from the Mumbai airport on his Instagram handle. In the video shared by him, Hegde is seen sporting a casual look comprising a brown crop-top paired with off-white pants, black slippers and a printed face mask. Sharing the video, Bhayani was all-praise about her as he wrote, "Talking about South cinema, this actress works with the biggest superstars down South and quietly returns back home to Mumbai. Less noise, she does it very subtly."

Take a look:

Also Read | Pooja Hegde Puts Up A 'bhajiya Weather' Post As She Relishes Snacks Made By Her Father

Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram handle yesterday to announce resuming the shoot of Most Eligible Bachelor as she shared a picture with her co-star Akhil Akkineni. Both the actors are seen dressed up according to their characters in the film as Pooja donned a denim dungaree over a white tee and rounded it off with white sneakers, while Akhil sported a complete formal look. Sharing the BTS picture from the sets of Most Eligible Bachelor, the 29-year-old wrote, "The only two people on set not social distancing in an attempt to shoot a romantic-comedy in corona times".

Also Read | Akhil Akkineni, Pooja Hegde Resume Shooting For 'Most Eligible Bachelor'; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.