Pooja Hegde Puts Up A 'bhajiya Weather' Post As She Relishes Snacks Made By Her Father

Radhe Shyam actor Pooja Hegde was recently spotted enjoying the rainy weather with some snacks in her new post on Instagram stories. She uploaded a picture of some fried onion snacks on her social media profile and also mentioned that the chef was none other than her father. Take a look at Pooja Hegde's Instagram post:

Pic Credit: Pooja Hegde's Instagram

Pooja Hegde recently uploaded a post captioned - 'did somebody say bhajiya weather?' (sic) on her Instagram story. In the post, fans could spot some perfectly cooked onion pakodas or 'bhajiya' next to a blurred out window. Pooja also mentioned that the snacks were cooked by her dad and tagged her father in the post as well.

Pooja Hegde on Instagram

Actor Pooja Hegde is very active on her Instagram and makes sure to keep her fans and followers updated. In her last post, Pooja uploaded a video of her working out. Fans could spot the actor in a grey and green neon outfit as she exercised. The post was captioned - 'Channeling my inner happy-go-lucky dolphin today, while working on my shoulder and core (emoji) #everythinghurtsnow (emoji) #dolphinpose #FitWithAnAppetite #yoginilife @jogmihir' (sic). Many fans liked and commented on the post:

In another post, fans could spot the actor in a hat and a winter jacket. The picture seemed to have been clicked in France due to its caption. Her caption read - 'Bonjour, Mon cheri #throwback' (sic). Many fans and celebs responded to the post with positive comments. Take a look:

In terms of her upcoming projects, Pooja will soon be seen in two new projects. The first film is called Most Eligible Bachelor and is written and directed by Bhaskar. Most Eligible Bachelor will be produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma. The movie will feature Akhil Akkineni in the lead opposite Pooja. The next film is called Radhe Shyam and it will be written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and will feature Prabhas in a pivotal role opposite Pooja Hegde. Take a look at its poster:

Promo Pic Credit: Pooja Hegde's Instagram

