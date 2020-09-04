Pooja Hegde Uploads Messy Post, Indulges In Interesting Word Play

Pooja Hegde took to Instagram to share a post with a rather quirky caption. The actor is known to be dedicated to fitness and often uploads posts in regards to that. However, this time, the actor uploaded a few rather messy images and posted on a comment on a particular incident that shook the world of football. Taking to Instagram, Pooja Hegde posted a picture of her messy look. However, it was her caption that got the attention of her followers.

Pooja Hegde shares messy pictures of herself with a quirky caption

Upon uploading the images, Pooja Hegde mentioned that she is not sure which club Messi is going to, however, she as a mess is staying at home. Pooja made this comment due to the ongoing news that has hit the football world after Barcelona striker Lionel Messi announced his wish to leave the club. This news spread quickly and fans of the football star were concerned as to which club he would join next. Messi had been in Barcelona since a young age and therefore fans grew concerned as to what may have caused Messi to make such a statement. Amid all of this, the search for which club will Messi join next began trending on social media and the web in general.

Therefore, carefully playing along with that sentiment, Pooja Hegde too took a jovial dig at the on-going trend. She called herself a mess which was a world play on the word Messi. The actor ended her caption by adding the hashtag, stay home stay safe, along with a laughing emojii. It did not take long for fans to notice this wordplay in the caption and thus they too laughed it off with Pooja. A fan even commented asking Pooja whether the Messi saga has hit her hard as well. On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be seen in the film Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas. Fans have already showered love on the first look of the film and are eager to watch it as soon as possible.

