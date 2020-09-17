Pooja Hegde Resumes Shoot For Akhil Akkineni-starrer 'Most Eligible Bachelor', Shares Pic

Actor Pooja Hegde has commenced work on her next, Most Eligible Bachelor, in Hyderabad. The actor shared pictures from the film sets online. Sharing the photo, Pooja Hegde wrote, "The band’s back together #glamsquad #mosteligiblebachelor." (sic) Pooja Hegde's hairstylist Kajol Mulani also shared a BTS picture from the shoot online. The film also stars Akhil Akkineni in the lead, who is expected to join the sets by Sunday, September 20.

Check out Pooja Hegde's post:

'Most Eligible Bachelor' to release on Pongal 2021

A few months ago, the makers of Most Eligible Bachelor, shared an update regarding the release date of the film. They released a poster revealing that the movie will hit the marquee on Pongal 2021. Here's the poster:

Most Eligible Bachelor, starring Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni in the lead, is touted to be a romantic-comedy. The movie is written and directed by Bangalore Naatkal (2016) fame Bhaskar. The Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni starrer is bankrolled by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma under their production banner.

The first poster of Most Eligible Bachelor was released on Akhil Akkineni's birthday. Sharing the poster on his social media handles, Akhil wrote: "Here goes the first of the seven steps of #MostEligibleBachelor. See you at the theatres this April." (sic) Check out the poster:

What's next for Pooja Hegde on the work front?

Pooja Hegde will be next seen in Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam. The movie, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead, reportedly is a love story set in the medieval period. Prabhas is rumoured to play the role of a fortune teller and Pooja Hegde the role of a princess in Radhe Shyam. The movie's shooting was halted due to the pandemic, however, filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar in a recent tweet revealed the team is expected to commence the shoot soon. "All excited to resume the shoot from 2nd week of September, the longest and the loveliest schedule with our darling #prabhas and @hegdepooja @UV_Creations @UVKrishnamRaju @itsBhushanKumar #RadheShyam," (sic) wrote the director.

All excited to resume the shoot from 2nd week of September, the longest and the loveliest schedule with our darling #prabhas and @hegdepooja @UV_Creations @UVKrishnamRaju @itsBhushanKumar #RadheShyam — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) August 22, 2020

Radhe Shyam also features actors like Kunaal Roy Kapur, Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedker, and Murali Sharma in prominent roles. Interestingly, the movie marks Bollywood actor Bhagyashree's return to films. She was last seen in a small role in Satish Vegesna's Srinivasa Kalyanam (2018). The Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer that is slated to hit the screens in mid-2020 might get delayed due to the lockdown.

