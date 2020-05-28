Pooja Hegde fumes at Instagram hackers: 'Hope you haven't given out personal information'

Be it popular world leaders or film stars, hackers targeting the accounts of famous persons is not new. It is not that uncommon for stars to put out a clarification that their social accounts have been hacked. The latest to fall a victim to mischief was Pooja Hegde.

The actor’s Instagram account was hacked late on Wednesday. The Housefull 4 star shared on social media that her digital team was helping her out after the incident took place. She also warned her fans not to respond to any invitations and give out personal information.

Pooja later shared that after a hour of ‘stressing’ over the incident, she finally got her ‘hands back’ on her account. The 29-year-old thanked her team for the ‘instant help’ late in the night. The actor also stated that any message, follow back or post in the last hour will be undone.

She also lashed out at the hackers, using hashtags like ‘hackers get a life’, while hoping that they had not shared her personal information.



A few days ago, the Facebook account of Urvashi Rautela was hacked. The Mumbai Police had stepped in to help her resolve the matter then.

Shobana, Shefali Shah and TV actors like Krishna Bharadwaj and Kavveri Priiyam too have faced a similar fate on one of their social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Pooja has been spending COVID-19 quarantine by cooking, reading, even cutting her hair, and spending time playing music. The actor has also done her bit for the relief efforts, by supporting the initiative to donate PPE kits to the doctors and healthcare workers.



On the professional front, she has multiple films in her kitty, like Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Prabhas' next.

