'Tenali Rama' Actor Krishna Bharadwaj's Facebook Page Hacked; Details

Krishna Bharadwaj is an Indian television actor who is famous for his roles as Tenali Rama in the show titled the same. The star was recently the target of online hackers who hacked his Facebook page. Here is what the Tenali Rama star Krishan Bharadwaj had to say about it.

Tenali Rama actor Krishna Bharadwaj's Facebook page gets hacked

Tenali Rama actor Krishna Bharadwaj took to his twitter on April 20, 2020, and shared a tweet regarding his Facebook page being hacked. In the tweet, he notified the authorities of the cyber police and also requested them to look into the matter. He also said that a lot of personal data was there in his account. Take a look at the tweet here.

Greetings authorities! My Facebook profile and page has been hacked invading in my personal space and may have illegal access to my personal data like photos and bank details, request to look into it.

Profile Name - Krishna Bhardwaj.#Mumbaipolice #cybercrime #Homedepartment — krishna bharadwaj (@krishna_raaish) April 30, 2020

After this, the Tenali Rama actor Krishan Bharadwaj spoke to a leading daily where he revealed how the things went down. He also expressed that his account which is named Just Krishna Bharadwaj was hacked a few days ago. Krishan added that he started getting messages on his messenger/page inbox.

Krishan then added that the man in the message expressed that he is from Facebook and is talking to him with concerns of deleting some post which was violating the rules and regulations of the company. After this Krishan Bharadwaj also expressed that the man told him that he was violating a lot of rules and sent him a link to change his password. Krishan Bharadwaj the added that as he did not remember his password, he changed it and a lot of things started happening. He then added that he got his ID verified with the hacker as he asked for it.

Krishan then added that he gave them his Pan card and Aadhar card photos but nothing was happening. After this, the hacker kept saying to keep follow on the link and at 3:30 pm in he found that his DP was changed to something written in Urdu with a black backdrop. After this Krishan Bhardwaj said that he couldn't access his accounts. Within 5 seconds, he got a notification which said that both his accounts are deactivated or blocked.

