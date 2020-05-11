Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Kuhu Files Complaint After Her Instagram Account Gets Hacked

Kavveri Priiyam is recently facing a crisis as her Instagram account has gotten hacked. The actor, who is known to play the character of Kuhu on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, has filed a complaint after this incident, according to a news portal. However, she is not the first to be a victim of such online attacks and a few other celebrities have also faced similar circumstances.

A few weeks ago, Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar's account also got hacked, according to a news portal. Kavveri Priiyam spoke about her incident to an entertainment portal and mentioned that she had been noticing a few unusual activities on her Instagram account. This occurrence used to take place at night and hence it startled the actor. Further on, she added that she would often notice that her bio would change to something entirely different without her doing anything.

On observing this, Kavveri Priiyam immediately logged out and changed the password of her account soon enough. While she was at it, the actor also changed a few other settings and then logged in once again. To her shock, Kavveri Priiyam was logged out of her own account and could not be logged in once again. Later on, after trying a couple of times when she felt that she had no other option, the actor decided to seek support. Therefore, Kavveri Priiyam decided to lodge a complaint.

This complaint has been filed with the cyber cell department, according to a news portal. Kavveri Priiyam further added that her fans have already begun reporting the account. The actor has also complained about this occurrence on the official Instagram and cybercrime helpline. After quite a run, the actor is back on Instagram and has begun interacting with her fans through her official account.

