Taylor Swift & Tom Hiddleston's Relationship Timeline | Have A Look

Taylor Swif is one of the biggest pop stars in the world and we can’t get enough of her. Along with her chart-buster albums and singles. Not only her songs are famous but also her style statement is followed by many. Since breaking up with Calvin Harris after 15 months together, her relationship with Tom Hiddleston had sparked new interest in Taylor Swift’s fans. So, let’s have a look at the timeline of Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston’s relationship-

Timeline of Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston's relationship-

In May 2016, Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston became friends at the Met Gala. A video went viral on Instagram, in which the duo can be seen dancing on the floor together.

Image courtesy: @carlossouza1311

June 2016

The “Hiddleswift” fairy-tale actually initiated in June 2016, when the mega pop star, Taylor Swift and the actor, Tom Hiddleston were first sighted by news daily having some great time on the beach in Rhode Island. The couple's photos where they were seen romancing each other sparked headlines.

June 2016

While the couple was in Nashville, Tom Hiddleston met Taylor Swift's parents. Reportedly, they also had dinner with Holly Williams and her husband; Williams is the granddaughter of country pioneer Hank Williams, who Tom Hiddleston portrayed in one of his work, a biopic titled I Saw The Light.

June 2016

The next day after meeting Taylor’s parents, reportedly Hiddleston also introduced Taylor Swift to his mother in Suffolk, England, which gave a new phase to their relationship.

July 2016

Tom Hiddleston was present at Taylor Swift's annual party at her Rhode Island seaside home. Reportedly, the next day Cara Delevingne also shared a photo from the same July weekend bash where Taylor, Tom, Cara, and Gigi Hadid were seen on a massive waterslide together with the caption "pretty cool runnings,".

Image courtesy: @caradelevingne

After that, Tom Hiddleston talked at an award function where he was nominated for his Emmy. Hiddleston spoke about his relationship with Taylor Swift and laughed off and said, "The truth is that Taylor Swift and I are together and we're very happy... It's not a publicity stunt."

