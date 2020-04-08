Pooja Hegde recently made a comment in favour of superstar Rajinikanth on Twitter. The Mohenjo Daro actor held a small questions and answers session where fans were allowed to ask her any question. When asked about her thoughts on veteran actor Rajinikanth, Pooja Hegde was all praise for him.

Pooja Hegde needs only one word to perfectly describe Rajinikanth

In the questions and answers session, Pooja Hegde was asked about her thoughts on Rajinikanth and she simply said “Legend”. The fan had asked Pooja to say a few words; however, the actor preferred just one word to encapsulate her awe and admiration for the south superstar. The fans of both the superstars were pleased by this response from Pooja Hegde and praised her for her amazing reply.

Amid the lockdown scenario, several celebrities and prominent figures are practising social distancing in order to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. Similarly, Pooja Hegde too has been enjoying her time in self-isolation. The actor decided to have a quick chat with her fans by announcing a questions and answers session with them. Pooja Hegde, who is a known superstar, has several fans all over social media and therefore many fans asked her several questions regarding her work, acting and her co-stars.

One such question came from a fan who asked Pooja if her job is anything similar to a 9-5 job. Pooja Hegde immediately replied saying that acting is nothing like a regular job. She further added that acting is quite dynamic in nature. However, Pooja Hegde admitted that she is genuinely excited to wake up each morning and go to work. The actor did admit that things can get a bit challenging at times but that is part of the job and worth it.

It’s definately not like a regular job...it’s very dynamic in nature...but o am genuinely excited to get up early in the morning and heard to work...It’s not that it’s always easy, it can get very challenging some days...but it’s definitely all worth it. #AskPooja https://t.co/mUOuPFspWC — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 1, 2020

