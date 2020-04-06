Rajinikanth-Sridevi Starrers That Were A Major Hit At Box Office

Rajinikanth is a legendary actor in the Tamil Film industry. He mainly works in Tamil cinema and has also worked for some Bollywood movies. He is referred to as the most popular film actor in South India by his fans. The actor enjoys massive stardom and is also known to be worshipped by a huge fan base.

Rajinikanth is mainly known for his performances in popular films like Iruttu, Sethum Aayiram Pon, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, Gypsy, Raatchasan and many more. Rajinikanth, who starred in Bollywood movies alongside top actors has worked with the popular actor Sridevi in a various number of movies. Some of the movies of Sridevi and Rajinikanth together were Priya, Johnny, and Pokkiri Raja. So, let’s have a list of their best movies together.

Rajinikanth and Sridevi’s movies together

Priya

Priya movie released in the year 1978 in Tamil and Kannada both. The movie Priya was directed by S. P. Muthuraman. The movie also starred Aznah Hamid and Ambarish in the supporting roles. The story of the film revolves around the life of the girl Priya who is a beautiful girl and whose boyfriend is Sumant Raja. The story of the movie Priya was an edition from writer Sujatha's Ganesh - Vasanth novels and was successful at the box office. Also, Priya film had the soundtrack that was recorded using stereophonic technology for the first time in Tamil cinema.

Johnny

Johnny was released in 1980 and was a Tamil-language crime thriller film. Johnny was written and directed by J. Mahendran. The film stars Rajinikanth, Sridevi and Deepa in the lead. The film Johnny featured Rajinikanth in a dual role, and the story of the film revolves around a scam artist who is implicated for a crime committed by a lookalike barber in the film, Johnny. The film starring Sridevi and Rajinikanth released on 15 August 1980 and was a commercial success.

Pokkiri Raja

Pokkiri Raja starred Rajinikanth and Sridevi, and Raadhika in the lead roles released in the year 1982. This Indian Tamil-language masala film was directed by S. P. Muthuraman and written by Panchu Arunachalam. Pokkiri Raja was a remake of the Telugu film Chuttalunnaru Jagratha in 1980. The story of the film revolves around a man who was trapped for murder, and a lookalike who aids him in discovering the true killers. Pokkiri Raja released on 14 January 1982 and became a commercial success, successively running for over 100 days in theatres.

