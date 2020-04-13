The Debate
Pooja Hegde Opens Up About Taking Up Acting As Her Profession

Bollywood News

Pooja Hegde was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas' 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo'. The actor recently talked about her acting career. Read more to know about it.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. The actor was last seen in the Bollywood movie Housefull 4 along with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, and Kriti Kharbanda. Housefull 4 released in 2019. Speaking about Pooja Hegde's movies, she also worked in the 2020 movie Ala Vaikunthapurramloo alongside Allu Arjun. The actor is quite active on social media and she is seen posting some cute pictures of her during her quarantine. Pooja Hegde is also seen spreading awareness about the Coronavirus. The actor recently opened up about her acting career on social media. Here are some more details about the same.

ALSO READ | Pooja Hegde's Favourite Chocolate Revealed During Q&A Round On Twitter

Pooja Hegde answered a fan's question on Twitter

Recently, one of Pooja Hegde's fans asked her on Twitter about her acting career. The person asked whether she is excited about her acting career or is it boring as a regular job. Pooja Hegde replied that an acting career is not like a regular job. She said that it is dynamic in nature and that she is excited to get up early in the morning and work. The actor also stated that it is not easy and it can be challenging at times but the process is definitely worth it. 

ALSO READ | Pooja Hegde Looks Beautiful In Natural No-makeup Looks, See Pics

ALSO READ | Pooja Hegde Uses 'two Words' To Describe Telugu Superstar Nani; Check It Out

ALSO READ | Pooja Hegde Needs Only One Word To Perfectly Describe Rajinikanth

 

 

