Pooja Hegde Opens Up About Taking Up Acting As Her Profession

Pooja Hegde is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. The actor was last seen in the Bollywood movie Housefull 4 along with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, and Kriti Kharbanda. Housefull 4 released in 2019. Speaking about Pooja Hegde's movies, she also worked in the 2020 movie Ala Vaikunthapurramloo alongside Allu Arjun. The actor is quite active on social media and she is seen posting some cute pictures of her during her quarantine. Pooja Hegde is also seen spreading awareness about the Coronavirus. The actor recently opened up about her acting career on social media. Here are some more details about the same.

Pooja Hegde answered a fan's question on Twitter

Recently, one of Pooja Hegde's fans asked her on Twitter about her acting career. The person asked whether she is excited about her acting career or is it boring as a regular job. Pooja Hegde replied that an acting career is not like a regular job. She said that it is dynamic in nature and that she is excited to get up early in the morning and work. The actor also stated that it is not easy and it can be challenging at times but the process is definitely worth it.

do you feel positive and excited to go to set daily to act in new scenes or is it as bored as working in other jobs such as office job which makes us do the same thing again and again ? Would love to hear your answer on this 😉 @hegdepooja#AskPooja — சிட்டுக்குருவி (@6face_dfc) April 1, 2020

It’s definately not like a regular job...it’s very dynamic in nature...but o am genuinely excited to get up early in the morning and heard to work...It’s not that it’s always easy, it can get very challenging some days...but it’s definitely all worth it. #AskPooja https://t.co/mUOuPFspWC — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 1, 2020

