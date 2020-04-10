Pooja Hegde Looks Beautiful In Natural No-makeup Looks, See Pics

Pooja Hegde has amazed many with her performances in Telugu as well as in Hindi films. Besides her acting, she has been appreciated by fans for her style statement and beauty. Pooja looks stunning not only in makeup, she also looks glamorous in her natural no-makeup look.

Also Read | List Of Awards And Nominations Received By The Miss Universe India Runner-up Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde’s no-makeup look

Pooja Hegde is seen to maintain social distancing in a picture uploaded on her Instagram handle. She appears with no make enjoying her food. This photo was taken at the time when Coronavirus or COVID-19 had led to a lockdown in India. People were asked to stay home in quarantine and follow health guidelines.

In one of Pooja Hegde’s Instagram post, she is seen in a pool. She is wearing a yellow colour swimsuit giving side look. There is no makeup visible in the picture and her hair is wet. She captioned “water baby” on the post.

Also Read | Pooja Hegde: All About Her Journey From Miss Universe India To A Career In Films

Pooja Hegde is seen stretching in the picture below. She appears in a no-makeup look as she was practising split. She is wearing a check shirt on a dark blue top with maroon leggings.

Also Read | Pooja Hegde's Memorable South Indian Films That You Must Watch

Pooja Hegde uploaded a sunshine picture of her. She is seen wearing a white sweatshirt with a denim jumpsuit. Her sun-kissed picture has shown her natural look with a beautiful smile.

Also Read | Pooja Hegde's Highest Rated Films On IMDb That You Must Watch; See List

In 2018, Pooja Hegde uploaded no make pictures. She is seen wearing headphones with a white shirt. She uploaded one close up picture of her natural face with another being taken from a bit long angel.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.