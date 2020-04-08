Pooja Hegde Uses 'two Words' To Describe Telugu Superstar Nani; Check It Out

Pooja Hegde is considered by critics to be one of the most exciting actors working today. Like everyone else, Pooja has been homebound due to the COVID-19 lockdown. She has been making the most of her time by turning on the music chords and entertaining the fans through her social media handles. She recently indulged in a Q&A session by naming it #Ask Pooja with the audience on her Twitter account. The interactive session helped fans to get to know about the actor and her favourite things.

Pooja Hegde's two words for Nani

The ''AskPooja'' interactive session gave fans the perfect opportunity to ask Pooja Hegde about her favourite things, actors and much more. But what grabbed the attention of the audience and her fans was one particular question - ''One word about Nani''. Even more, the answer given by Pooja Hegde was smart and simply adorable.

When asked to describe Telugu superstar Nani, Pooja Hegde answered by interrogating if she can use 'two' words instead of one. According to her, Nani is a 'brilliant actor'. The smart reply with the perfect amount of humour left the fans rolling with laughter.

Check out the Tweet below:

The Telugu superstar kickstarted her acting journey in Bollywood with Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan. Pooja Hegde was last seen in Housefull 4 which features an ensemble cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Johnny Lever and others in prominent roles. The movie was a commercial success. Pooja Hegde will next be seen sharing screen space with Akhil Akkineni and Murali Sharma in Telugu's Most Eligible Bachelor.

On the other hand, Nani was last seen in HIT: The First Case and Gang Leader. He will next be seen sharing screen space with Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles in Telugu flick titled V. Nani has always been praised for his exceptional acting skills.

