Pooja Hegde Reveals The Secret To Her Beauty In Instagram AMA

Pooja Hegde is garnering attention for her aesthetic posts on Instagram. The 29-year-old actor is on top of her fashion game and often inspires her fans. Hegde is a major influence on her fans, and the versatile actor's exceptional performances in her movies make her stand out. She has worked in both the Bollywood and South Indian film industries. The actor has also appeared in a handful of Bollywood films now, including Housefull 4 and Mohenjo Daro.

The model was also crowned as the second runner-up at the Miss Universe India in 2010. Pooja Hedge recently answered a few questions asked by her fans on Instagram’s AMA feature. The actor also revealed the secret to her beauty. Let’s take a look at Pooja Hegde's Instagram.

When asked by a fan about her beauty, she said that she gets it from her mother Latha Hegde. The actor gave a sweet mention to her mom in the Instagram AMA. Pooja Hegde has undoubtedly been on top of her style game and she carries herself with elegance.

The actor, who made her acting debut with Mysskin's Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi, is now among the most popular artists in the South Indian film industry. Pooja Hegde is also a popular fashion icon and often switches up her style. She is someone who is not afraid to experiment with her wardrobe. Pooja Hegde recently appeared in the Bollywood film Housefull 4 alongside Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela, and Kriti Kharbanda.

The actor's upcoming film Most Eligible Bachelor will also star Akhil Akkineni in the lead role. The movie is helmed by Bhaskar. Initially, the movie was supposed to be released in April of 2020 but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the dates have been moved further.

