Pooja Hegde Reveals Her Post-lockdown Plans; Check Full Details

Pooja Hegde is a popular South Indian actor. She marked her Bollywood debut with Mohenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan. Recently, the actor revealed her post-lockdown plans in an interview with a leading magazine. From listing the restaurants to cities that she would love to visit after the lockdown, she opened up about everything.

Pooja Hegde's post-lockdown plans

On being asked about the places that she would visit after the lockdown is over, Pooja Hedge told that she would love to visit her grandmother, who stays far away from her. Besides, she would also meet her friends and hit the gym. Pooja Hegde also listed the names of restaurants she had been waiting to visit. She prefers O Pedro for Goan-Portuguese food, Ceviche, and Prawn Balchao with Poi. She added that she would visit the Bay route for Dukkah Lamb and Boteco for meat platter.

Pooja Hedge was also asked about the three cities that she would visit soon. She answered by naming Hyderabad as she missed being on a film set. For a vacation, she would visit Bekal in Kerela and revealed how wonderful the place was when she visited last year. The third city she named is Mangalore.

Also read: Pooja Hegde Shares Dance Rehearsal Video From 'Housefull 4', Fans All Hearts

Also read: Pooja Hegde's Love For Animals Is Quite Evident And Unmissable In These Posts

On being asked about the people she would meet after the lockdown is over, Pooja Hedge told that she would meet her best friend and her dog. She also wanted to meet her other friends, who had been staying at home for long. She also talked about an outfit that she would put once she steps out. Hegde said that she enjoyed being in pyjamas. She also rejoiced the break, in which there was no need for makeup. Talking about her outfit, she revealed her plan for a beach vacation in Bekal, where she would relax at a private beach in a bikini.

Also read: Pooja Hegde's Quarantine Life Is Something That Cannot Be Missed

Also read: Pooja Hegde’s Appearances On The Famous Talk Show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.