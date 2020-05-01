Pooja Hegde’s Appearances On The Famous Talk Show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Pooja Hegde is a noted Bollywood star. She entered the industry with Ashutosh Gowariker’s Mohenjo Daro(2016), opposite Hrithik Roshan. She was last seen on the big screen in the movie Housefull 4 (2019). Along with being a fast-emerging actor, Pooja Hegde is also an internet sensation today. Pooja has successfully made her place in the hearts of the fans and people show their love towards her through social media.

Pooja Hegde is also great at making appearances on talk shows and interacts with the fans. Often, Pooja Hegde is spotted making guest appearances on India’s most popular comedy talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show, hosted by Kapil Sharma himself. Here are the times' Pooja Hegde appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. Read ahead to know more-

Pooja Hegde’s appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show

The first time when Pooja Hegde appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show is for the promotions of her Bollywood debut movie, Mohenjo Daro (2016). Pooja came on the show along with co-star for the movie, Hrithik Roshan, and the director of the movie, Ashutosh Gowarikar. The Kapil Sharma Show was in its first season and the cast on the show included Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, and Navjot Singh Sidhu. The episode became a huge hit as soon as it went on air, as it was the first time Pooja Hegde made an appearance in front of the Hindi cinema audience.

In 2019, Pooja Hegde again made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. She appeared on the show for the promotions of her latest Bollywood release, Housefull 4. The rest of the lead cast of the movie, including Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Chunky Panday, Kriti Sanon, and Kriti Kharbanda also accompanied her on the show. The Kapil Sharma Show was in its second season by then and the cast of the show included Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh. The episode was a complete laughter riot and received high TRP ratings as it when on air.

