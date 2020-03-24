Pooja Hegde: All About Her Journey From Miss Universe India To A Career In Films

Pooja Hegde has been garnering a lot of attention with her stunning photos on social media. The actress has given her fans many successful films. Pooja Hegde's movies that remain widely popular among her fans include Mugamoodi, Oka Laila Kosam, Mukunda, Mohenjo Daro, Housefull 4 and many more. Before turning into an actress, Pooja Hegde claimed the title as the second runner-up at Miss Universe India 2010. Read on to know more about Pooja Hegde's Miss Universe India journey.

All about Pooja Hegde's Miss Universe India journey

Pooja Hegde hails from Mangalore, Karnataka. She is a versatile actress who can speak Tulu, Marathi, Hindi, and English languages. Pooja after completing her studies initially participated in Miss India 2009 and won the sub-title Femina Miss Talented. She participated again in 2010 and was crowned as the second runner up for Miss Universe India pageant. Pooja Hegde went on towards modeling for a while and was the face of many luxurious magazines.

Pooja Later signed up for some Tollywood films and soon won the hearts of many fans. She made news when she signed up her first film which was the popular Tamil superhero film, Mugamoodi. After conquering the hearts of many fans in Tollywood, she moved towards Bollywood films. Pooja will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu film, Most Eligible Bachelor. The film is directed by Bhaskar and produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma. Pooja will be seen romancing actor Akhil Akkineni.

