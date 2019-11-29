'Salman Khan Is Dangerous To Clash With', Says Housefull 4 Director Farhad Samji

Bollywood writer-director Farhad Samji, who recently delivered the multi-starrer film Housefull 4, is best known for his work in the comedy genre. After the success of Housefull 4, he was recently interviewed by a leading entertainment portal. In the interview, he went on to call Salman Khan the 'most dangerous actor'. Here's why.

Farhad feels that Salman is the most dangerous actor to clash with, in terms of box office collections. It seems evident too because the fanbase of Salman Bhai never lets the actor down. According to the report of Box Office India, after the release of Dabangg in 2010, every movie of the Sultan actor managed to enter ₹ 100 crore club. With a filmography of around 80 films, Salman Khan's stardom is reached at its highest. Fans are eagerly waiting for the third installment of the Dabangg series.

Moving further in the conversation, from spilling the beans about Bachchan Pandey to commenting on the film critics, Farhad made many revelations. Taking about the Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar starrer, he revealed that Kriti's character is as strong as the male lead in the film. Pointing out to one of the Twitter users he sarcastically said that she will get two songs too, for the film. The 45-year-old director talked about the plot and said that there will be a love story angle too. He also expressed his views on critics and said that they never appreciate the screenplay as it plays an important role while crafting the film. In a one-line answer for the critics, he sang the song Kuch Toh Log Kahenge.

On the work front, he is currently occupied with his upcoming projects including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in the lead. The sequel of 2007's horror-comedy will be directed by Anees Bazmee, whereas Farhad has contributed in the script and dialogues of the film. His other two films Laxmmi Bomb and Bachchan Pandey will star Akshay Kumar in the lead.

