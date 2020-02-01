Pooja Hegde Slams Mobile Company Over 'horrible Service', Calls It 'worst Experience Ever'

Facing issues with one’s mobile network is common, but Pooja Hegde was not pleased even after contacting its customer service and decided to take to Twitter. Tagging the mobile network’s handle, the actor wrote that she was ‘fed up’ with its ‘horrible service'. Terming it the ‘worst experience ever’, the Housefull 4 star also listed the troubles she was facing and urged her followers to move to another carrier.

Pooja Hegde directed her anger at a mobile network company after facing issues like wrong billing and poor customer service, that included being told about errors in its system.

Here’s the tweet:

Absolutely FED UP of @airtelindia and their horrible service. Wrong billing, bad customer service and their system is always having a problem. Save yourself and move to another carrier. Worst experience ever. — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) February 1, 2020

The interesting bit was that a user tagged a rival company and urged her to switch to that network instead. The Twitter handle of the rival too hopped on to the conversation, pitching their network to the disgruntled actor.

Thanks for tagging us! @hegdepooja We will be thrilled to have you on-board. Kindly DM us your contact number and we will take care of the rest - Akash — JioCare (@JioCare) February 1, 2020

A few weeks ago, Paresh Rawal had also lashed out at another mobile network company. He had called it ‘lousy and shameless.’ Even at that time, this rival company had pitched the idea to join its network after being tagged.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Pooja had a successful 2019 with hits like Maharshi and Housefull 4. The latter is her career’s biggest hit as it entered the Rs 200-crore club. The new year has also started on a good note with the success of Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo opposite Allu Arjun.

