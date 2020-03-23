Pooja Hegde's Highest Rated Films On IMDb That You Must Watch; See List

Pooja Hegde is an Indian film actor who has worked in Tamil and Hindi films. Before making her first film in the Tamil language named Mugamoodi (2012) she was crowned as the second runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition. The actor was born in Mumbai to Manjunath Hegde and Latha Hegde.

The actor has also been nominated as the Best Female Debutant – Tamil by South Indian International Movie Awards in 2013. Check out a few films of Pooja Hegde that are highest rated on IMDb.

Pooja Hegde highest rated films on IMDb

Highest rated film- Rangasthalam 1985 (2018)

The plot of the film Rangasthalam 1985 revolves around the story of two brothers. After one is dead, the other joins the force to overthrow the long regime in their village. The movie is helmed by Sukumar and featured Ram Charan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aadhi. Rangasthalam 1985 is the only film other than Baahubali series to gross over 200 crores worldwide. IMDb rated it 8.4 stars.

1st collaboration movie of Jr NTR and Trivikram- Aravindha Sametha (2018)

The story is about a scion who has a history of violence. In the path to resolving the situation, he discovers the truth about himself. The movie is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The star cast of the film is N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu. IMDb rated the film 7.7 stars.

Critically Acclaimed film- Maharshi (2019)

The protagonist of the story is a rich businessman who once returns to his homeland and found the miserable life of a farmer. Soon after the hard work, he becomes the hero of those poor and downtrodden farmers. The film is helmed by Vamshi Paidipally. IMDb rated the film 7.3 stars. The star cast of the film is Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde, and Allari Naresh. The film is the silver-jubilee film of actor Mahesh Babu.

Family entertaining - Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020)

This Trivikram Srinivas-directed film featured Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, and Tabu. The plot revolves around the jealous clerk secretary who smartly switches the son of a millionaire with a normal stillborn son. IMDb rated the film with 7.2 stars.

