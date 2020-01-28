Pooja Hegde Gives Fashion Goals In This Manish Malhotra Green Lehenga

Pooja Hegde seems to have a strong fashion sense as is evident from her social media posts. From saree to dress, jeans to lehenga, the actor can slay it all. Recently, she was spotted in a green lehenga by ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra.

Pooja Hegde in Manish Malhotra

In the picture, Pooja Hegde sported a dark green velvet lehenga by Manish Malhotra. The blouse of the lehenga is backless with ruffled sleeves and golden motifs all over it. The skirt has silver shimmer all over it making it look ultra-glamourous. For her accessories, Pooja wore statement earrings, bangles, and a statement ring. Her makeup was minimalistic with nude lips and beige shimmer eyeshadow. Her hair was kept down in a sleek hairstyle.

Pooja Hegde tagged Manish Malhotra in the picture saying he is one of her favourite designers. She also used the hashtag #ramulooramulaa saying the outfit was from the shoot of the song. The song belonged to the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which also starred Allu Arjun along with Pooja.

On other occasions too the Housefull 4 actor was seen sporting designer clothing and managed to slay in all of them. Even on vacations, Pooja Hegde keeps her fashion game going on. Her Instagram is proof of her incredible style files. Here are some moments from Pooja Hegde's style files:

