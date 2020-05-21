Pooja Hegde's Action Movies From Down South; 'Mukundu' To 'Maharishi'

Pooja Hegde may have recently featured in Bollywood films, but the actor is already a popular name in the South Indian film industry. Pooja Hegde has been a part of romantic films, period dramas as well as action movies. Check out some of her south Indian action films to binge-watch.

Pooja Hegde’s action films to binge-watch

Mukundu

Mukundu was Pooja Hegde’s first action-drama directed by Srikanth Addala. The film was shot at various locations in Southern India, including Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Mukundu stars actors Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh and Nassar in the lead roles. The film follows the life of two friends Arjun and Mukund.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was Pooja Hegde’s most recent action-drama film. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starred Allu Arjun along with Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film is about a boy who is always subjected to his father’s scorn. When he comes to know about his true family, he sets out to find them. Pooja Hegde played the role of Allu Arjun’s love interest in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film went on to become on of the biggest grossers of all times.

Maharishi

Starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, the film Maharishi starred Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Meenakshi Dixit, and Ananya in supporting roles. The film received mixed reviews from the critics yet emerged as a commercial success.The film is about a man Rishi, a rich businessman who returns to India to mend ways with his friend Ravi. When he comes to know about Ravi's plight he decides to save the villagers.

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava is another Telugu language action-drama film starring Pooja Hegde and N T Rama Rao Jr in the lead roles. Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava is about a man who leaves his village after his father is killed. He later meets Aravindha who helps him rediscover himself and he finds a way to his village to avenge his father’s death. Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava was declared as a commercially successful film and also received positive reviews from critics.

