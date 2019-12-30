Pooja Hegde's Austria Vacation Pics Will Make You Pack Your Travel Bags And Take Off

Pooja Hegde, who shot to fame post the success of Mohenjo Daro, has delivered several successful films throughout her career. The actor recently took a break from work and travelled to Austria for a vacation. Recently, Pooja Hegde shared some pictures from her Austria trip on her social media handle. Here are the details.

Pooja strikes a pose with a twinkly Christmas tree

Of late, social media platforms have been a preferred option for celebrities to share a sneak-peak from their lives with fans. From sharing BTS pictures to initiating fun interactive sessions on their social media platforms, many Bollywood celebrities provide a wide range of content on social media for fans to enjoy. Recently, actor Pooja Hegde, who recently graced the big screen with Housefull 4, took to her official Instagram handle to share some pictures from her Austria trip.

In one of the pictures shared, Pooja Hegde can be seen posing alongside a Christmas tree. In the next picture, the actor can be seen flaunting her handbag in an orange winter coat, with a winter scarf around her neck. The actor accessorised her look with a pitch-black pair of stilettos.

What's next for Pooja Hegde?

Seems like Pooja Hegde is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor has many interesting releases lined up in the coming year. Pooja is currently gearing up for her next project, Chidiyakhana along with Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajesh Sharma and Ravi Kishan.

Pooja Hegde also has many south Indian releases lined up. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with Allu Arjun and Tabu in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Reportedly, the actor has been roped in for Jaan, which also stars Prabhas in a leading role.

