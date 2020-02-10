Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Announces Another Show, Reveals The Premiere Date

For a few weeks now, the rumour mills have been speculating that Colors TV will soon air a new reality show with Bigg Boss 13's contestant Shehnaaz Gill at the forefront. The show that was tentatively titled Shehnaaz Gill Ka Swayamvar is reported to be similar to Rakhi Ka Swayamvar and will focus on finding a prospective groom for Shehnaaz. The show that was reported to be hosted by Sidharth Sukla and Paras Chhabra seemed to be a rumour until Bigg Boss 13's host Salman Khan's interesting revelation.

Salman Khan announces a new show with Bigg Boss 13's contestants

This week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode was graced by the cast of upcoming Bollywood movie, Nikamma, which included Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani, among others. In an interesting chat with one of the members of the cast of the film, Salman Khan went on to reveal that the makers are bringing a new show on Colors TV from February 17 as a worthy replacement to Bigg Boss 13. While the actor did not confirm the show's theme, it is rumoured that the show might also include some contestants from the current season of Bigg Boss. The fact that Salman has finally put an end to all the speculations has definitely amped up the excitement level of fans.

Bigg Boss 13's finale that will be a grand affair will be telecasted on February 15, 2020. Bigg Boss contestants Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz have secured a place for themselves in the last week of the show. On the other hand, Bigg Boss contestants Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Gill are waiting for the audience to decide their fate.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Salman Khan Instagram)

