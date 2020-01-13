Salman Khan's Film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali's Plot To Be Based On Politics?

Bollywood actor Salman Khan took to his Twitter to announce his association with his close friend Sajid Nadiadwala for a film. The film, titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, is supposed to be directed by Housefull 4 fame Farhad Samji. A recent media report revealed some interesting details about the upcoming film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Here is all you need to know.

Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI ....

STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...

DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI...



EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

Also Read | Salman Khan Announces 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' With Eid 2021 Release Date

A recent media report revealed that the Salman Khan-starrer will reportedly narrate an intriguing tale of nationality and harmony. If the report is to go by, the makers are planning to propagate a political message through their film. A first of its kind, the movie will reportedly offer audiences a new prism on how they perceive politics. Reportedly, that is the reason for including Eid and Diwali in the title of the film. The upcoming movie will reportedly hit the marquee in Eid 2021.

Also Read | How Salman Khan Starrer 'Dabbang 3' Turned Out To Be A Blessing For Abhilash Chaudhary

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Written Update For January 12: Salman Khan Warns Sidharth Shukla

Upcoming movies of Salman Khan

Also Read | Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' Invokes Funny Fan Reactions; Check Tweets



Apart from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Salman Khan also has Prabudeva's Radhe. The movie, starring Salman Khan, Disha Patani, and Jackie Shroff in the lead, will narrate the tale of a chaste policeman. The Prabudeva directorial is slated to hit the screens in Eid 2020. Besides Radhe, Salman Khan is in talks with the makers of No Entry, for a sequel to the 2005 hit movie.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Salman Khan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.