Pooja Hegde Uses These Mobile Apps Most Frequently | Check Them Out

Pooja Hegde has been making headlines for spending time productively during the quarantine phase. Like everyone else, the actor has been homebound due to the current coronavirus lockdown. Pooja Hegde has been giving fans a sneak-peek into her 'quarantine life', by sharing the mouth-watering dishes she has been cooking, the musical chords she has been hitting and many more things. She recently held an interactive session, #Ask Pooja with the audience on her Twitter account.

Pooja Hegde's most-frequently-used apps

Pooja Hegde seems to have taken an offbeat path to stay in touch with her fans. In the #Ask Pooja session, the actor was asked to reveal the most frequently used mobile apps. Pooja Hegde revealed the two apps that she often spends time on. She said WhatsApp and Instagram to be the most-frequently-used apps.

The Telugu superstar stepped into the Bollywood film industry with Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan. She turned heads with her outstanding performance in the movie. The actor was last seen in Housefull 4 alongside Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Johnny Lever in the lead roles. Hegde will next be seen alongside Akhil Akkineni and Murali Sharma in Telugu's Most Eligible Bachelor. Fans are highly excited to see the Ala Vaikuntharpurramloo actor on the silver screen.

