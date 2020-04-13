Pooja Hegde's Reveals Her Favourite Subjects In School | Read Details

Pooja Hegde is considered as one of the most talented actors. Like everyone else, the Mohenjo Daro actor has been homebound due to the COVID-19 lockdown since last few days. The actor has been making the most of her time by entertaining her fans on her social media accounts. Pooja recently indulged in a Q&A session by naming it #Ask Pooja on her Twitter handle. The interactive session helped her fans to get to know more about the actor and her many favourite things.

Pooja Hegde’s favourite subjects in the school

The ''#AskPooja'' interactive session gave fans the opportunity to ask Pooja Hegde about her favourite things, actors, subjects, words for Rajinikanth, two words for Nani and much more. But what grabbed the attention of the audience and her fans was one particular question which was - ''her favourite subject during school days''. Even more, the answer given by Pooja Hegde stunned everyone. When asked to mention her favourite subjects, Pooja Hegde answered by saying that Physics, English and Technical Drawing were her favourite subjects.

Check out the tweet below

The acting career of Pooja Hegde

The much-loved Telugu star kickstarted her acting journey in the Hindi film industry with Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro in which she was paired opposite superstar Hrithik Roshan. The actor was last seen in Farhad Samji directorial Housefull 4 which featured an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Johnny Lever and others in prominent roles. The film was successful at the box-office. Moreover, Pooja Hegde will next be seen in Telugu film Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni and Murali Sharma in the lead roles.

