Pooja Hegde wraps up Italy schedule of 'Radhe Shyam,' says 'see you in Hyderabad Prabhas'

Actress Pooja Hegde recently wrapped the current schedule of her upcoming film Radhe Shyam in Italy and reached Hyderabad on November 2. The actress shared a post by one of the leading daily publication which showed the actress papped at the airport during her return to the country. The actress captioned the post on her Instagram story and informed about the schedule wrap up.

Pooja Hegde wraps up Radhe Shyam Italy schedule

Pooja wrote that she is waiting to kickstart the Hyderabad schedule with Prabhas soon. “Yup! And so it was a wrap for me on the Italian schedule of Radhe Shyam. Kudos to the team for pulling this off successfully. See you in Hyd @actorprabhas (sic)." Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, is a period love story set in Italy. She flew to Italy almost a month back to kickstart their Italian schedule of the shoot. Major portions of the film have been completed and the makers are planning to wrap up the entire film by this year.

After having successfully and safely completed the Italy schedule, the team of Radhe Shyam will soon start their new schedule. Sharing her thoughts on the same, Pooja took to her social media and wrote, "Yup! And so it was a wrap for me on the Italian schedule of Radhe Shyam. Kudos to the team for pulling this off successfully. See you in Hyd @actorprabhas

Pooja’s first look as Prerana from Radhe Shyam was highly loved by all. The makers of the film have recently unveiled a captivating motion poster of the movie on Prabhas’ birthday. In the motion poster, an animated version of several people can be seen traveling on a train. Moreover, the lead actors can be seen having a fine time during train travel. Besides this, previously, the Housefull 4 actress shared a poster and introduce Prabhas as Vikramaditya. Donning a dapper formal suit, the actor was seen seated on a green car as he smiled in the poster. With dashing cars in the backdrop, his massive fan base got a hint of how the forthcoming film is going to be filled with action, romance, and drama. With a very powerful trajectory of films in her kitty, Pooja is all set to leave the fans impressed with her varied roles. Fans can’t wait as to what the powerhouse has in store for them. Apart from Radhe Shyam, Pooja will be seen next to Akhil Akkineni in Most Eligible Bachelor.

(Image credit: Pooja Hegde/ Instagram)

