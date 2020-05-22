Pooja Hegde's Most Memorable Pictures With Her Co-stars

Pooja Hegde kickstarted her career as an actor with the Tamil film, Mugamoodi and since then there has been no looking back. She has starred in Hindi as well as Telugu films. She has been recently making headlines with her #AskPooja session on Twitter and her daily posts on Instagram to keep her fans updated about her daily routine during the COVID-19 lockdown. Apart from that, she has time and again shared posts with her co-stars on Instagram. Have a look at Pooja Hegde's Instagram pictures with fellow-stars.

Pooja Hegde's Instagram pictures with co-stars

Bellamkonda Sreenivas

This picture is a still of her and Bellamkonda Sreenivas from the 2018 Telugu flick titled Saakshyam. The actor can be seen posing with her Saakshyam co-star in this picture. Bellamkonda Sreenivas kickstarted her career in the Telugu film industry with Alludu Sreenu and he is best known for his role in his debut movie, that is Alludu Seenu. He even won Best Actor award for his performance in the movie. Have a look at the picture:

ALSO READ | Pooja Hegde's Popular Instagram Pictures That Grabbed Massive Attention

Jr. NTR

Jr. NTR is has been successfully delivering some outstanding performances in movies with a career in the film industry spanning over 18 years. Hegde can be seen posing along with Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava co-star Jr. NTR in the picture shared below. The actor can be seen sporting a floral dress, with white shoes. Jr. NTR can be seen looking at her sporting a plain T-shirt and jeans.

ALSO READ | Pooja Hegde's Journey In Hindi Film Industry So Far | Check Movies

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun kickstarted his career in Telugu cinema with Arya and his debut movie bagged him several awards and accolades. Some of the best performances of Allu Arjun include Parugu, Vedamm, Race Gurram, Sarrainodu, Gangotri, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and many more. Pooja Hegde, here, poses with her Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-star Allu Arjun. The two have taken the picture together in Paris at the iconic Eiffel Tower. Check out the stunning picture below:

ALSO READ | When Pooja Hegde Expressed Her Gratitude To Frontline Workers During COVID-19 Lockdown

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu is a highly renowned actor in Telugu cinema and has been delivering some stellar performances throughout his acting career. Here, Pooja Hegde can be seen posing with Maharshi co-star Mahesh Babu. This was during one of the promotions of a song. Along With Mahesh Babu, Allari Naresh can also be seen posing with Pooja Hegde.

ALSO READ | Allu Arjun To Star As A Lead In 'Arjun Reddy' Director Sandeep Vanga's Next?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.