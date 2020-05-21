Pooja Hegde's Photos As Posted By Her Sisters Bhumi And Aditi

Pooja Hegde is a popular South Indian actor. She marked her Bollywood debut with Mohenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan. Besides her acting finesse and on-screen charm, Hegde is known for her stellar social media photographs. She is quite active on Instagram and Twitter.

During the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, she has been entertaining her fans and followers by posting videos and photos which showcases her regular schedule. From sharing throwback pictures, food photos and workout videos, she has been highly interactive these days. So, we have compiled some of Pooja Hegde’s quirky and fun photos with her sisters that you must check out. Have a look.

Here are Pooja Hegde's photos with her sisters

Pooja Hedge posts pictures with her sisters Aditi Shetty and Bhumi Shetty. Sometimes, the two of them also post cute girl-gang snaps with the actor. In a recent post, Bhumi shared a series of adorable pictures with Pooja Hegde. In the caption accompanying her Instagram post, she also revealed that she missed her sister. The duo can be seen hugging while clicking selfies in the photos. Take a look.

Bhumi Shetty also shared a variety of throwback photos featuring Pooja Hegde. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, she has been missing fun times with her sister. In the first photo of the series, the duo is enjoying chilled summer drinks. It is visible from their voguish outfits that they are hanging out. In other photos, they can be seen hugging each other.

Pooja Hegde’s sister Aditi Shetty also adores her. Moreover, she spends plenty of time with her as evident in her social media posts. Aditi Shetty’s Instagram post showcases her enjoying with Pooja Hegde and Bhumi Shetty. They all are giving funny and unique expressions in their close-up shot. In the caption accompanying her photo, Aditi calls the trio cute.

Pooja Hegde's professional front

On the work front, Pooja Hegde will star in Bhaskar’s Most Eligible Bachelor. The Telugu flick will feature Akhil Akkineni alongside her. Produced under the banner of GA2 Pictures, the movie has been kept on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pooja Hegde also has Radha Krishna Kumar’s Jaan in her kitty.

