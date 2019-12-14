Bigg Boss 13 | Written Update | December 13, 2019 | Paras & Mahira Finally Confess

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode-

Bigg Boss 13 – December 14, 2019, written update

Last night’s episode of Bigg Boss started as Bigg Boss told Siddharth Shukla (who was kept in a secret room) that, due to being extremely unwell, he needed to go to the hospital and take a leave from the show for the time being. Bigg Boss also mentioned that he shouldn’t try to contact anybody and talk to nobody, except for the doctors. Meanwhile, Paras Chhabra and Shefali Bagga got into an argument over a bed, as both of them wanted to sleep on the same bed, which in fact was Paras’s bed. Rashami Desai supported Shefali Bagga, while Mahira supported Paras. Both Paras and Shefali Bagga said that neither of them will let each other sleep. Asim Riaz came in Paras' support too, while Vikas Gupta also tried to explain things to Shefali Bagga. Shefali Bagga was later happy about going to the bed that she wanted to sleep on since the start. As the clock struck 12, all the housemates began to sing Happy Birthday for Siddharth Shukla on camera, as he was not present inside the house. Shehnaaz then hugged one of Siddharth’s t-shirts.

Next morning, the housemates woke up to the song Chor Bazari. Paras and Vikas Gupta together woke up Shefali Bagga, early in the morning. Shefali Bagga and Vishal Aditya Singh got into an argument as she pulled his quilt off, saying that if she can’t sleep, she won’t let anyone sleep. Asim, once again went to Mahira and apologised to her for having shredded her letter, and told her that he makes sure he will pay it back to her. Asim asked her if she forgave him, to which Mahira said that she doesn’t trust him and she will believe in him only if he proves it.

Later, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to choose two housemates who they want to send to the jail, and in addition, also laid down rules and regulations that they had to follow. The discussion led to an ugly fight between Vishal and many housemates, especially Rashami Desai. With majority votes, the housemates picked Vishal Singh and Shefali Bagga for the punishment. Bigg Boss punished them by asking them to wash dirty utensils, and both of them had to decide who of the two will do the task. They decide on Shefali Bagga and she agrees to do it. Meanwhile, Vishal was seen having fun with other housemates, from inside the jail. Shehnaaz and Vishal had a fun time as they turned Paro and Devdas, respectively.

Vikas Gupta then announced the new, Bharat Pay, Isko Lagao Dhanda Badhao task. The shopkeepers in the task were Asim and Paras, while Shefali Bagga and Vishal were not a part of the task. According to the task, with the money given to the housemates, they could bargain with the shopkeepers, and buy their items. Whoever amongst Paras and Asim won the task would get a chance to go to the BB supermarket and shop for the luxury budget of their choice. Everyone started planning the task and Paras and Asim tried to win over the customers. Paras won the task by ₹400 as Asim had ₹18,600 only and Paras had ₹19,000. Asim, however, felt bad that he lost, and got annoyed. Paras, on the other hand, felt Asim was aggressive. Shehnaaz walked up to Asim, and Asim spoke to Arhaan as well. Arti, on the other hand, felt Shefali Jariwala can't think about Asim all the time. Shefali Jariwala then discussed the task with Asim, after which they get into an argument. Bigg Boss then asked Paras to go to BB supermarket and buy stuff. Paras got everything and Bigg Boss then said that apart from Vishal, Shefali Bagga, and Asim, everyone could use the luxury budget items.

Later in the day, Paras and Mahira talked to each other about their mothers. In fact, Mahira asked Paras that if outside, Shehnaaz and Paras were visible as a couple, then what about her and Paras. Mahira also revealed how things are strict at home when Paras told her that Shehnaaz said it out loud, but, Mahira didn't. Mahira was overwhelmed with the emotions she was going through, and they had a fun time together.

