Bigg Boss 13 Has 'no Entertainment' Anymore? Here's Why Kamal R Khan Thinks So

The latest update on Bigg Boss 13 has been Sidharth Shukla’s absence. Sidharth Malhotra was shifted out to the secret room owing to his sickness. In the episode aired on December 13, 2019, he was again shifted out of the house. The television actor has been allegedly suffering from typhoid. His absence on the television reality show has been bothering the fans. One of the viewers to be affected by his temporary exit has been Bollywood actor Kamaal R Khan.

Kamaal R Khan says the show is ‘#AaaThoo’ without Sidharth Shukla

Kamaal R Khan recently expressed his disappointment with Bigg Boss 13 going forward without Sidharth Shukla. He wrote in a tweet on his official Twitter handle that the reality show has become boring without Sidharth Shukla. According to him, there is no entertainment at all anymore. He also wrote,”AaaThoo on the show”. Have a look at the tweet here.

#BiggBoss13 has become boring without #SidharthShukla! Now No entertainment at all. #AaaThoo on the show! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 13, 2019

Previously, Kamaal R Khan had tweeted about his love for Sidharth Shukla. He had written in a tweet about how he was the biggest gunda of Bigg Boss 3 and he believes Sidharth Shukla is the biggest gunda of Bigg Boss 13. He also added ‘love you Sid’ in the tweet. He also wrote about how Sidharth Shukla should also be evicted from the show. Have a look at the tweet here.



I was the biggest Gunda in #BiggBoss3 house and #SidhartShukla is the biggest Gunda in #BiggBoss13 house. Same to same. Lol! Love you Sid. So #EvictSiddharthShukla also! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 5, 2019

Haqeekat ka Aina on Bigg Boss 13

In the promo put up on the official social media handle of Bigg Boss 13, a few guests can be seen entering the show. In the promo, actors like Kamya Punjabi and Hiten Tejwani can be seen talking to the contestants in the house. They give all contestants a reality check. They can be seen pointing out what is going wrong with them. Have a look at the promo here.

