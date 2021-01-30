'Tuesdays And Fridays' Trailer Review: Jhataleka Shines Brighter Than Anmol Dhillon

Director: Taranveer Singh

Cast: Anmol Thakeria Dhillon, Jhataleka, Zoa Morani

Producer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions and SCILP

'Tuesdays & Fridays' trailer review

The plot

Tuesdays & Fridays is a new rom-com directed by Taranveer Singh. The film revolves around two millennials named Varun and Sia. From the Tuesdays & Fridays trailer, we get to know that Varun is Sia’s client and has shown keen interest in the young lady. But an ambitious Sia does not believe in dating her clients. So, she comes up with a scheme where the two only date on Tuesdays & Fridays. This scheme starts out to be beneficial for both but soon creates problems for them as they begin to fall in love with each other.

Also read | Anmol Thakeria Dhillion To Make His Debut In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Tuesday & Fridays'

'Tuesdays & Fridays' trailer

What works?

The Tuesdays & Fridays cast works well for the script. Anmol Thakeria Dhillon, son of actor Poonam Dhillon and producer Ashok Thakeria, found the perfect film to launch himself and popularise himself among other millennials and Gen Z. Jhataleka Malhotra, Former Miss India International, also looks appropriate as Sia. The Tuesdays & Fridays’ trailer also builds enough curiosity among the audience about how this complicated modern love story turns out in the end. Apart from the cast, the film’s script is also appealing. Since it depicts a modern relationship, many millennials and Gen Z can connect with it. The film also promises an ample amount of comedy through its trailer.

What doesn’t?

Varun a.k.a. Anmol Thakeria Dhillon seems a bit unnatural and awkward. While Jhataleka is a fresh breeze of air and natural on-screen, she does not get the same partnership from her co-star. More than Anmol, Zoa Morani shines through with her mere presence in the trailer. But since this is just the trailer it is hard to tell if Anmol’s awkwardness is present in only a few scenes.

Also read | Sonakshi Sinha Meets Sanjay Leela Bhansali Amid Grapevine On Collaboration

Final thoughts

The Tuesdays & Fridays trailer is catchy. But it still disappoints in a few scenes. The supporting cast of the film overshadows the lead pair in a few scenes. The songs of the film also seem to be interesting and work well with the film. Only time will tell how this film presents itself in the end. Tuesdays & Fridays release is scheduled for February 19, 2021.

Also read | Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff Joined By Ayesha; Alia Bhatt Meets Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Poonam Dhillon, Anita Raaj And Padmini Kolhapure Dashing In Denims

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.