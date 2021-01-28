Anmol Thakeria Dhillion To Make His Debut In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Tuesday & Fridays'

It has been some while in the Hindi film industry since it got to see proper debuts. But the banner of the latest film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali productions has brought two debutants on the big screen --- Poonam Dhillon’s son Anmol Thakeria Dhillon and Jhataleka, giving them their first launch in the film industry. The banner of the film shows the two actors in a romantic look, revealing that they will be paired with each other on-screen. Here are more details of Bhansali’s latest film venture which is titled Tuesday & Fridays - have a look.

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon and Jhataleka’s first look in 'T&F'

Sanjay Bhansali has never shied away from experimenting with his films, including working with debutants. Launching Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in his film Saawariya is one example that can back this claim. He is now backing two debutants as his leads once again, with Anmol Thakeria Dhillon and Jhatalekha. Anmol, who is the son of popular actor Poonam Dhillon and Ashok Thakeria, comes from a filmy background, with more or less knowledge about films. Jhataleka, while not a popular face yet either, has also been given the responsibility of a lead role.

As the protocol goes, Anmol made sure to share the first banner of the film on his Instagram account. He wrote in the caption, “Happily ever after, will make your heart skip a beat! Presenting the first look of #TuesdaysAndFridays. See you in cinemas on 19th Feb”. With the release date of the film finalised on February 19, the makers look confident in the film, even as the world of films is yet to fully recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The film will be released in theatres with limited capacity.

While Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself is not directing the film, the responsibility has been entrusted to Taranveer Singh, who has been related to several films. He has worked in popular films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Karthik Calling Karthik and many more. Along with directing, Taranveer is also the writer of this film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has thus recruited young talents for the success of this movie.

