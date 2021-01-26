Sonakshi Sinha meets Sanjay Leela Bhansali amid grapevine on collaboration

It was just a few days ago that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat had completed three years. However, the filmmaker is yet to release his next directorial, though he has announced multiple films since then. Amid the shooting of his Gangubai Kathiawadi going on in full swing, latest rumours suggest that he could be casting Sonakshi Sinha for a venture.

Sonakshi Sinha in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next venture?

A meeting between the filmmaker-actor duo further fuelled the grapevine. On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha was clicked by the paparazzi at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Juhu. The actor grabbed eyeballs with her traditional attire and matching mask as she acknowledged the cameras at the venue. However, the netizens seemed to have assumed that she is going to collaborate with the filmmaker.

One of them wrote on social media asked if she was indeed going to work with Bhansali and added she could do justice as Bhansali heroine in a period film, highlighting her ‘grace and beauty.’

As per reports doing the rounds,Bhansali is working on a venture for Netflix. The project is set to star Manisha Koirala, Huma Qureshi and Nimrat Kaur as well and is said to be a web series.

Reports claim that the film is titled Heera Mandi and is a period movie set from the late 19th century to 1950s. As per reports, Bhansali will be directing some of the episodes.

Apart from Heera Mandi, Sonakshi is also reportedly starring in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh’s next film. As per a report on PTI, the movie is set to be a social drama titled Bulbul Tarang. The movie will reportedly go on floors in March-April.

"The film has Sonakshi in the lead. It also stars veteran actor Raj Babbar. Tahir Raj Bhasin is most likely to be part of the film too. It is a social drama set in the heartland of India. It is about an age-old custom," a source close to the film's team told PTI.

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the movie Dabangg 3 and will soon star in Bhuj: The Pride of India.

