Poonam Pandey & Beau Sam Bombay Tie The Knot; Here Are Details About Their Dating History

Model-turned-actor Poonam Pandey tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Sam Bombay in a private ceremony on Thursday, September 10. The internet sensation made the news official by adding their wedding pictures on Instagram which has created quite a buzz online. Although the two always remained hushed about their relationship, we have found some interesting details about their dating timeline. Take a look at it here:

Insta-official in 2018

Although, it is yet unclear how the duo met each other, but Sam Bombay and Poonam Pandey became Instagram official in 2018. Sam, often took to social media, to share cosy videos with Poonam calling her ‘baby face’. While sharing one photo, he wrote ‘I miss you’ alongside, which indicated that love was brewing between the two.

ALSO READ| Poonam Pandey Announces Engagement To Beau Sam Bombay, Shows Off Huge Ring

Adult tape controversy in 2019

As reported by DNA, in January 2019, Poonam and Sam’s relationship got embroiled in a major controversy, when an adult video of the two surfaced online. The viral video was deleted by her hours later by Poonam himself. While some speculated that the video was accidentally posted, others called it a deliberate publicity stunt to gain attention.

However, Poonam cleared the air posting another video, in which she said that the video was a ‘stupid’ prank played by her female friend. Poonam further said that before she could delete thee clip; the video has already gone viral. Poonam exclaimed that the video was a private moment with beau Sam and she never wanted it to be out in public domain.

ALSO READ| Poonam Pandey Gets Married To Her Long-term Boyfriend Sam Bombay

Engagement in July 2020

On July 27, 2020, Poonam announced her engagement with Sam by sharing a picture alongside him. In the picture, Poonam Pandey is seen sporting a huge ring on her ring finger. Sam Bombay sported a silver-coloured engagement band. Poonam Pandey commented on her beau’s post and stated that it is the ‘best feeling’ to be engaged.

ALSO READ| Poonam Pandey And Sam Bombay's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Amazed; Read Details

Married in September 2020

After getting hitched, the duo shared their wedding pictures online donning traditional dark blue traditional attires. She captioned the photo as "Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you" and beau Sam replied to it writing "Absolutely Mrs Bombay". Take a look at it here:

ALSO READ| Poonam Pandey And Her Hubby Sam Bombay’s Mushy Pictures Will Give You Valentine Vibes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.