Poonam Panday Wishes Karwa Chauth To Husband Sam Bombay Amid Video Controversy

Actor Poonam Pandey, who was recently in the news after she and her husband Sam Bombay were booked for shooting obscene video in Goa, shared a post with husband wishing him for Karwa Chauth. The duo are currently in Goa when an FIR was lodged against them. However, the actor seems to be unbothered about the police complaint and shared a pic with her husband on her social media account pretty soon after they were booked for filming the now-viral video. Read on to know the whole story.

Poonam Pandey's photos with husband Sam Bombay on Karwa Chauth

Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay posed for a selfie in Poonam's latest Instagram post. She captioned her post as “Hey Husband, happy Karwa Chauth”. Here is her picture with husband Sam Bombay celebrating their first Karwa Chauth after getting married in September this year.

Poonam Pandey, who is known for her bold photos and videos, was booked by Goa police for shooting a ‘viral’ video on Chapoli dam in Canacona village in Goa. The complaint had been filed against her by the state Water Resources department. Congress and the Goa Forward Party had questioned the ‘misuse’ of government property for the video. The women's wing of the Goa Forward party has also filed a complaint against the actor for filming obscene sequences at the Chapoli Dam.

On the other hand, an unnamed personality has also been charged for shooting the vulgar video. The complaint has been lodged at the Canacona Police Station in Southern Goa as per PTI. The report was first made public by ANI who tweeted - ''FIR filed against an unknown person at Canacona PS for shooting of vulgar video featuring actress Poonam Pandey. Offence registered under IPC. Also, women's wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Pandey for shooting obscene video at Chapoli Dam.''

Poonam and Sam got hitched in September this year and soon after Poonam had lodged a complaint against her husband for physically abusing her on their honeymoon, as reported by PTI. Poonam Pandey's husband was later released on bail and a few days later the couple patched up. Poonam is known for posting racy pictures on her social media account and is often amidst at the centre of controversies at all times.

