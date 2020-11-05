If You Loved Keerthy Suresh's 'Miss India', Here Are Some Other Flicks You Must Watch

Keerthy Suresh’s latest film Miss India released on Netflix on November 4, 2020. The film also stars Rajendra Prasad, and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a determined woman who has shifted to the United States and wants to start her tea business. She faces discouragement and sexism all the way throughout her journey. If you liked the plot of Keerthy Suresh's Miss India, here is a watchlist of her other movies with a similar storyline/theme:

Also read | Keerthy Suresh's Birthday: When 'Mahanati' Actress Stunned All With Drastic Weight Loss

Also read | Natasha Dalal Celebrates Karwa Chauth With Maheep Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor And Others

Movies like Keerthy Suresh’s Miss India

Mahanati

This film earned a lot of critical acclaim for its plot and the performance of its cast. The plot of the film revolves around the life of the famous south-Indian actor Savitri. Keerthy Suresh portrayed the character of Savitri in the film. She won the National Award for her performance in Mahanati. The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 8.5.

Penguin

This movie stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. It revolves around a pregnant woman who is traumatised by the disappearance of her first child. She then goes to find out the cause of her son’s disappearance. The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 4.6.

Sarkar

This political action film of Keertthy Suresh revolves around a businessman who learns that his vote has been cast by someone else. When he investigates the matter, he realises he is waging a war against two of the most corrupt politicians. The film is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 6.5.

Nenu Sailaja

This romantic comedy film stars Keerthy Suresh and Ram Pothineni in prominent roles. It revolves around a DJ who repeatedly gets rejected by every woman he proposes. The film is available for streaming on MX Player and has an IMDB rating of 6.9. Take a look at the trailer of the film:

Nenu Local

This is another romantic comedy starring Keerthy Suresh and Nani. It revolves around a man who falls in love with a woman but gets competitive when he hears that another man is also trying to win her heart. The film is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar and has an IMDB rating of 6.5.

Agnyaathavaasi

This action movie stars Pawan Kalyan and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a billionaire’s son who works for his father’s company as a regular employee to find out who killed his father. The movie is available for streaming on Sun Nxt and has an IMDB rating of 4.5. This is one of the most entertaining movies like Keerthy Suresh’s Miss India.

Also read | Both Milind Soman & Poonam Pandey 'stripped Down', Says Apurva Asrani On 'kinder' Reaction

Also read | Payal Ghosh Shares Manager's Text On Jr NTR Film Before 'disastrous' Anurag Kashyap Meet

Image courtesy- @keerthysureshofficial Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.