Sonakshi Sinha Says Salman Khan Is Not Affected By Stardom And Is Very Humble

Sonakshi Sinha, the daughter of legendary Indian actor Shatrughan Sinha, worked as a model before being signed on to work opposite Salman Khan in his action-thriller Dabangg. Since then, she has starred in movies with many superstars like Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, and Rajnikanth. She will be seen in the third instalment of the hit series Dabangg, releasing on December 20, 2019. Sonakshi Sinha shared her experience of working with Salman for the third Dabangg film and said that Salman Khan is not affected by stardom. Here is what Sonakshi had to say about her sliver jubilee movie.

Read Also| Dabangg 3: Sonakshi Sinha Hits Milestone With Salman Khan-starrer, Says 'did Not Realise'

Sonakshi Sinha says Salman Khan is not affected by stardom

Sonakshi Sinha spoke about her experience in an interview and said that Salman Khan does not let stardom affect him. She added that in her journey of 25 movies, Salman’s Dabangg was her first movie and she learnt a lot from Salman. Sonakshi said that she learnt a lot of things by just observing him. Sonakshi also expressed that Salman works at his own pace and nothing affects him. She had thought that he would be living in luxury hotels in the fanciest rooms, but it is not the case and Salman can also sleep on a couch.

Read Also| Salman Khan Is A Tiger, Says Dabangg 3 Villain Kiccha Sudeep

Sonakshi Sinha also said that Salman Khan is incredibly grounded. She also added that if anyone who wants a long career should learn this from him. Sonakshi also expressed that if he would have taken his fame to his head, he wouldn’t have had such a successful career. She also expressed that Salman works with the same gusto he had twenty-five years ago and these are the things she wants to imbibe in her career to have a long career like him.

Read Also| Sonakshi Sinha Says She Will Not Be Comfortable Romancing A 22-year-old

Sonakshi also said that Salman never fails to surprise his fans. She also asked that he compares himself only to himself and tries to be better than what he did yesterday. He manages to do this all the time, so amazingly, it's something to be inspired by.

Read Also| Sonakshi Sinha: The Actor's Stunning Looks In Glamorous Party Attires

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.