Popular Bollywood Songs From Movies That Failed At Box Office

The Hindi film industry has witnessed thousands of movies released with time. Many of these films have emerged as highly successful and critically acclaimed at the BO. But, Bollywood has also seen many films that had a fantastic script and talented actors but flopped at the box-office. With time, these films have earned the love of fans and emerged as cult classics because of their hit songs which are still remembered. Here are a few Bollywood films which tanked at the box office and yet their songs were superhits.

Half Girlfriend

Half Girlfriend featured Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel with the same name. The film was about the story of Madhav Jha (Arjun), a student from Bihar, who takes admission in a Delhi college and falls in love with Riya Somani (Shraddha). The film did not do well at the box-office, but its songs like Baarish, Tu Thodi Der, Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga became an instant hit among the viewers.

Roy

Roy released in 2015 and was directed by debutant Vikramjit Singh. The film featured Arjun Rampal and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles and Ranbir Kapoor in the title role. The movie was based on a filmmaker who writes and directs movies about thefts and robberies. The film was declared a flop by Box Office India, but its songs like Sooraj Dooba Hain, Tu Hai Ki Nahi, Boond Boond, and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan are still remembered for their music.

Raabta

Kriti Sanon and late Sushant Singh Rajput appeared in the romantic-action-drama, Raabta. Directed by Dinesh Vijan, the film also marked Vijan's directorial debut in the Hindi film industry. Apart from lead actors, Jim Sarbh, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma also played supporting roles in the film. Although the film tanked at the BO, the romantic track Ik Vaari became super hit among the youth. Other songs like Main Tera Boyfriend and the title song also gained many followers.

Andaz Apna Apna

Andaz Apna Apna featured Aamir Khan and Salman Khan as two individuals vying for the attention of an heiress. Besides them, the film also had Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, Shehzad Khan, and the late Viju Khote in essential roles. Even though the film failed to make an impressive collection at the box office, it has since emerged as a cult classic. Songs like Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori and Do Mastane Chale are considered as some of the greatest Bollywood classics.

Aksar

Aksar was a 2006 released thriller drama film directed by Anant Mahadevan. The film featured Emraan Hashmi, Udita Goswami, and Dino Morea in the lead roles. The movie tanked at the box-office, but its song Jhalak Dikhla Ja which was in the voice of Himesh Reshammiya became an instant hit. As per various reports, the soundtrack album was that year's eighth highest-selling.

Tees Maar Khan

Farah Khan-directed Tees Maar Khan featured Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. In the film, Akshay essayed the role of a cunning conman named Tees Maar Khan, who pretends to be a film director to rob a village. On the other hand, Katrina played the role of Anya Khan, a struggling actor. The rom-com movie tanked at the BO, and only songs like Sheila Ki Jawani and Wallah Re Wallah in the film received praise from critics.

