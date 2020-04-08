Farhan Akhtar Was A Part Of Few Movies In Various Capacities; Check Out The Movies

Farhan Akhtar tried his hand at being a lyricist like his father Javed Akhtar before venturing into direction, acting and singing. He has also took the job as an assistant director for a few movies before directing his first movie, Dil Chahta Hai, in 2001. Take a look at the roles Farhan Akhtar played behind the camera before he ventured into directing films and later on, acting in them.

Farhan as lyricist for Bride and Prejudice

Farhan Akhtar is credited as a lyricist for the Hollywood movie Bride and Prejudice featuring Aishwarya Rai, Namrata Shirodkar, Anupam Kher, among others. The Gurinder Chadha movie released in 2004 and was filmed primarily in English with some parts even recorded in the Hindi and Punjabi languages. The screenplay of the movie was inspired by the classic novel called Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen.

Himalay Putra saw Farhan as an assistant director

Farhan Akhtar assisted director Pankaj Parashar for the movie Himalay Putra in 1997. Vinod Khanna's son Akshaye Khanna debuted with this film, which also featured Vinod Khanna, Hema Malini, Danny Denzongpa, Anjala Zaveri, Shazia Malik, and others in key roles. This is the only film where the father-son duo of Vinod Khanna and Akshaye Khanna ever came together on screen.

Farhan Akhtar as an assistant director for Lamhe

The Yash Chopra directed movie received numerous awards in 1991 and was actually written by Honey Irani and Rahi Masoom Raza. Honey Irani is the mother of Farhan Akhtar. The movie Lamhe featured Sridevi, Anil Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Anupam Kher, Manohar Singh, among other actors.

Farhan Akhtar worked as an apprentice with respect to the film distribution and direction for Lamhe. He was just 17 years old when the film was shot. A few years later, he went on to work in an advertising agency for three years.

