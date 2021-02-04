Prabhas' Salaar Team Meets With An Accident In Telangana; Injured Taken To Hospital

Prabhas' of Baahubali fame is shooting for his next project Salaar in Godavarikhani in Telangana. On February 2, 2021, there was a major fire on the sets of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurish in Mumbai. Thankfully, the team remained unscathed from the fire. As per reports from Sakshi Post, the Salaar cast has met with a road accident.

Salaar Team Meets With An Accident

Prabhas' Salaar movie team met with an accident near Godavarikhani on Srinagar national highway. A van carrying a unit unit of the team was hit by a lorry while taking a U-turn. As per the report, the team was returning to their hotels after finishing their shoot when the unfortunate incident took place. The injured people were rushed to the nearby Mamatha Hospital and are currently undergoing treatment. However, there is no information about the identities of those who were injured in the accident. The is no information on whether the Salaar cast actors Prabhas and Shruti Hassan and director Prashanth Neel were part of the accident or not. Fans and well-wishers of the actors are posting 'get well soon' messages through their social media handles.

Prabhas' Movies

Prabhas became a nationwide star after his stint in the superhit movie Baahubali: The Beginning which went on to become the fourth highest-grossing Indian film till date. It's sequel film Baahubali: The Conclusion which became the first Indian film ever to enter the Rs.1000 crore club in all languages in just ten days, and stands as the second highest-grossing Indian film till date.

Prabhas is currently a part of a number of movie projects. The actor is shooting simultaneously for the movies Adipurush and Salaar. Adipurush is going to be the modern-day adaptation of 'Ramayana' and Prabhas will be playing the role of Lord Rama, while Saif Ali Khan will play the role of the antagonist Ravana in the film. The film is going to be directed by Om Raut. The actor also has Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde and a yet-untitled project with filmmaker Nag Ashwin which will star Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in his list of upcoming projects.

