Junior NTR & Prashanth Neel's Collaboration Confirmed By 'Mythri' Makers

In a promotional interview of upcoming release Uppena, the Mythri filmmakers, Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili have officially confirmed that Prashanth Neel has roped in for his next project titled Salaar. Since the release of KGF’s first installment in the Telugu states, rumours about the collaboration between Prashanth and Junior NTR for a big project have surfaced on the internet. Take a look at the interview shared by a fan page below.

Prashanth Neel to direct Salaar

Naveen and Ravi while making the announcement said that it will be a pan-Indian project and that it will be directed on an astounding budget. In the interview, they also informed that Prabhas has also been roped in for the titular role in the film. Salaar has already gone on floors in Telangana. The makers revealed that Junior NTR's movies RRR might be wrapped up in the coming months and then he will kick off shooting for his 30th flick with Trivikram Srinivas. Once both the films are wrapped up, he will be joining Prashanth’s directorial project.

Fans' reactions

As soon as the official confirmation came by the makers, netizens took to their respective Twitter handles to express their excitement for their combo for the upcoming project. Several fans shared the interviews, while few others posted their pictures. Take a look at their reactions.

Several days ago, Prabhas too took to his official Instagram handle and shared a pair of pictures with the KGF director. In the pictures, the duo can be seen posing with each other and flaunting their faded smiles. Prabhas and Prashanth both can be seen twinning with each other as they wore white coloured shirts. Prabhas also added a pair of black sunglasses to complete his look. In the caption, the Baahubali star wrote, “Here’s to kick-starting another journey! ‘#SalaarSagarBegins’”.

The duo's fans dropped red hearts and dropped positive comments. A fan commented, “Salaar Saga begins” with several fire emoticons. Another one commented, “Blessings and love to ur every journey ahead. May all ur films be BO spinners. Love and take care” with a red heart. A user wrote, “Best wishes to our director @prashanthneel and darling…” with a hugging face emoticon.

